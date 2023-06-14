Barria did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over 4.1 innings against the Rangers. He struck out two.

Barria labored for most of the evening, throwing a season-high 93 pitches before being pulled in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old had been primarily working as a multi-inning reliever before being added to the rotation, and has yet to surpass five innings in any appearance thus far. Barria's next start is tentatively scheduled to come against the Dodgers.