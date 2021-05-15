Buchanan agreed to a minor-league deal with the Angels on Friday.
The right-hander hasn't pitched in the majors since 2017, when he registered an 8.16 ERA across 14.1 innings with the Reds. Buchanan has never been much of a strikeout pitcher and figures to serve as organizational depth for Los Angeles. He'll begin his stint with the club at the Triple-A level.
