Athletics' Jake Buchanan: Assigned to minors
Buchanan was sent to minor-league camp Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Buchanan was dismissed from major-league camp after posting a 3.86 ERA with a strikeout over 2.1 frames. He hasn't appeared in the majors since the 2017 season with Cincinnati, and he's expected to begin his 2019 campaign with Triple-A Las Vegas.
