Buchanan signed a minor-league contract with the A's that includes an invitation to spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Buchanan spent the entire 2018 campaign with Triple-A Reno, struggling to a 5.17 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 86:47 K:BB across 156.2 innings. Look for him to serve as organizational pitching depth for the A's.