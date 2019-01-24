Athletics' Jake Buchanan: Links up with Athletics
Buchanan signed a minor-league contract with the A's that includes an invitation to spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Buchanan spent the entire 2018 campaign with Triple-A Reno, struggling to a 5.17 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 86:47 K:BB across 156.2 innings. Look for him to serve as organizational pitching depth for the A's.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Buchanan: Headed to minors camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Buchanan: Re-ups with D-backs•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Buchanan: Settling into rotation role at Triple-A•
-
Jake Buchanan: Clears waivers, elects free agency•
-
Reds' Jake Buchanan: DFA'd on Tuesday•
-
Reds' Jake Buchanan: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...
-
Finding runs in Roto
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Finding RBI steals in Roto
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...
-
12-team Head-to-Head mock draft
Granted, Head-to-Head points scoring tends to favor starting pitching, but it's still a surprise...