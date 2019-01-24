Buchanan signed a minor-league contract with the A's that includes an invitation to spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Buchanan spent the entire 2018 campaign with Triple-A Reno, struggling to a 5.17 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 86:47 K:BB across 156.2 innings. Look for him to serve as organizational pitching depth for the A's.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • adalberto-mondesi.jpg

    Managing ERA

    There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...

  • adalberto-mondesi.jpg

    Finding runs in Roto

    Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...

  • adalberto-mondesi.jpg

    Watch your WHIP

    Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....