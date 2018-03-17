Diamondbacks' Jake Buchanan: Headed to minors camp
The Diamondbacks reassigned Buchanan to their minor-league camp Friday, Owen Perkins of MLB.com reports.
Buchanan made five appearances in the big leagues in 2017 for the pitching-bereft Reds, but the 8.16 ERA and 2.16 WHIP he posted over 14.1 innings made it highly unlikely that he would break camp with the Diamondbacks regardless of how well he pitched in spring training. The 28-year-old right-hander is expected to begin the upcoming campaign at Triple-A Reno and could swing between starting and long-relief duties.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Buchanan: Re-ups with D-backs•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Buchanan: Settling into rotation role at Triple-A•
-
Jake Buchanan: Clears waivers, elects free agency•
-
Reds' Jake Buchanan: DFA'd on Tuesday•
-
Reds' Jake Buchanan: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Jake Buchanan: May fill void in MLB rotation•
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...