The Diamondbacks reassigned Buchanan to their minor-league camp Friday, Owen Perkins of MLB.com reports.

Buchanan made five appearances in the big leagues in 2017 for the pitching-bereft Reds, but the 8.16 ERA and 2.16 WHIP he posted over 14.1 innings made it highly unlikely that he would break camp with the Diamondbacks regardless of how well he pitched in spring training. The 28-year-old right-hander is expected to begin the upcoming campaign at Triple-A Reno and could swing between starting and long-relief duties.