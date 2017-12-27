Diamondbacks' Jake Buchanan: Re-ups with D-backs
Buchanan signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks.
The 28-year-old righty spent time with the Reds, Cubs and finished 2017 with the Diamondbacks. Buchanan has a 4.73 ERA and just 33 strikeouts in 64.2 MLB innings. He will be assigned to Triple-A Reno, where he logged a 4.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 61.1 innings (11 starts) last season.
