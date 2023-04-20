Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Wednesday that Walsh has made progress in his bouts with headaches and insomnia and is about to start baseball activities, MLB.com reports.

The team isn't providing a target date for Walsh's return from the 10-day injured list, but once resumes activities, he'll likely ramp up for several days before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Walsh still seems to have an outside chance of being reinstated from the IL before the end of April, but an early May return is probably a more likely outcome. In the meantime, the Angels are expected to get by with Gio Urshela and Jake Lamb as their primary options at first base.