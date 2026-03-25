Angels' Jayvien Sandridge: Dropped from 40-man
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels designated Sandridge for assignment Tuesday.
Sandridge posted a 4.55 ERA across 31.2 innings with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate last season, and he gave up five earned runs in just two innings during his brief time in major-league camp this spring. His poor performance will now cost him his place on the Angels' 40-man roster, making room for Joey Lucchesi, who signed a major-league deal with the team Tuesday.
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