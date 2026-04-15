Orioles' Jayvien Sandridge: Cut from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles designated Sandridge for assignment Wednesday.
His spot on the 40-man roster will be absorbed by Sam Huff, who has been added as a third catcher to Baltimore's active roster. It's the third time since January that Sandridge has been designated for assignment. He's tossed 1.2 scoreless frames with a 2:3 K:BB at Triple-A Norfolk.
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