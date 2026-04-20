Orioles' Jayvien Sandridge: Clears waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles outrighted Sandridge to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.
Sandridge will stick around in the Baltimore organization after going unclaimed off waivers upon being designated for assignment a few days earlier. The lefty reliever had covered 1.2 scoreless innings over two appearances for Norfolk this season before losing his spot on the Orioles' 40-man roster.
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