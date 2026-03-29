Orioles' Jayvien Sandridge: Traded to Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles acquired Sandridge from the Angels on Sunday in exchange for cash and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Sandridge will reclaim a 40-man roster spot upon joining his new organization but is still set to begin the 2026 season in Triple-A, where he put up a 4.55 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 31.2 innings last year. He'll serve as organizational bullpen depth for the O's.
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