Yankees' Jayvien Sandridge: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees designated Sandridge for assignment Tuesday.
Sandridge got his feet wet in the big leagues in 2025, getting knocked around in his lone appearance for the Yankees. The left-hander posted a 4.55 ERA and 47:17 K:BB over 31.2 frames last season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sandridge's career 32.4 percent strikeout rate in the minors could pique the interest of teams on waivers, but he's also posted a bloated 17 percent walk rate on the farm.