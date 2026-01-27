The Yankees designated Sandridge for assignment Tuesday.

Sandridge got his feet wet in the big leagues in 2025, getting knocked around in his lone appearance for the Yankees. The left-hander posted a 4.55 ERA and 47:17 K:BB over 31.2 frames last season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sandridge's career 32.4 percent strikeout rate in the minors could pique the interest of teams on waivers, but he's also posted a bloated 17 percent walk rate on the farm.