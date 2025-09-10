Adell (illness) will start in right field and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Twins, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Adell looks ready to play Wednesday after missing the first two games of the series due to a case of vertigo, which first cropped up during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Athletics. However, because Adell was initially listed in the lineup both of the past two days before being scratched, those planning on using the outfielder in daily moves leagues or DFS contests will want to ensure he's still on track to play as the 4:07 p.m. ET first pitch approaches. The 26-year-old's progression as a power hitter has been a welcome sight in an otherwise underwhelming season for the 68-77 Angels, as Adell will heads into Wednesday's contest with a .243/.303/.507 slash line to go with 35 home runs and 94 RBI across 469 plate appearances.