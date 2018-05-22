Adell was promoted to High-A Inland Empire on Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Adell was rewarded with a promotion after hitting his sixth home run of the season Sunday. The 19-year-old outfielder is currently listed as the Angels' No. 2 minor-league prospect. He'll look to continue his success at the next level, although he has a ways to go until he surfaces in the major leagues.