Angels' Jo Adell: Headed to High-A
Adell was promoted to High-A Inland Empire on Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Adell was rewarded with a promotion after hitting his sixth home run of the season Sunday. The 19-year-old outfielder is currently listed as the Angels' No. 2 minor-league prospect. He'll look to continue his success at the next level, although he has a ways to go until he surfaces in the major leagues.
