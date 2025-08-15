Soler (back) has yet to resume baseball activities, per MLB.com.

Soler has now been out of action for over three weeks, as he last played July 23 against the Mets. The veteran outfielder has had an issue with his back on multiple occasions this year, so the Angels may be opting to give him all the time he needs to recover given their current place in the standings (they sit five games out of a wild-card spot with three teams ahead of them in the race for the final bid). Since Soler has been out of action, Jo Adell has been getting most of the starts in right field while Bryce Teodosio has become a near-everyday presence in the lineup in center.