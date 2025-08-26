Soler (back) has been cleared to start swinging a bat and begin running and throwing progressions, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Soler was placed on the 10-day injured list July 26 due to lower-back inflammation, and after a brief shut-down period, he's back to baseball activities. The team has yet to disclose a timetable for his return, but the fact that he's taking cuts in addition to running and throwing is likely a sign that he could return before the end of the 2025 campaign.