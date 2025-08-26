Angels' Jorge Soler: Trending in right direction
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soler (back) has been cleared to start swinging a bat and begin running and throwing progressions, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Soler was placed on the 10-day injured list July 26 due to lower-back inflammation, and after a brief shut-down period, he's back to baseball activities. The team has yet to disclose a timetable for his return, but the fact that he's taking cuts in addition to running and throwing is likely a sign that he could return before the end of the 2025 campaign.
More News
-
Angels' Jorge Soler: Set for additional testing•
-
Angels' Jorge Soler: Still not doing baseball activities•
-
Angels' Jorge Soler: Yet to resume baseball workouts•
-
Angels' Jorge Soler: Placed on injured list•
-
Angels' Jorge Soler: Absent from Friday's lineup•
-
Angels' Jorge Soler: Resting Thursday•