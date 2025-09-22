Soler (back) has continued to ramp up his activity at the Angels' complex in Arizona, but he appears unlikely to be activated from the 60-day injured list before the season ends Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. "Whether he's activated or not, we'll see," interim manager Ray Montgomery said of Soler. "But in terms of the mentality, he knows his body is in a good spot. Going into the offseason, that would be huge."

Soler has been on the shelf since July 26 due to low back inflammation, and though he's seemingly steered clear of setbacks since reporting to Arizona on Sept. 11 to continue his workouts, the Angels are eliminated from playoff contention and don't have much incentive to rush the 33-year-old back for the final week of the season. Before landing on the IL, Soler slashed .215/.293/.387 with 12 home runs, 34 RBI and 31 runs in 82 games. Soler should be in line for a normal offseason and will be entering the final season of a three-year, $42 million contract in 2026.