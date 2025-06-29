The Angels recalled Fermin from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Fermin has logged 9.1 innings across 10 appearances with the Angels this season, posting a 4.82 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with a 15:5 K:BB and no holds or saves. The righty reliever dealt with a right elbow impingement in May but was activated from a stint on the IL on June 6 and posted a 9:2 K:BB across 5.1 frames with Salt Lake between then and his call-up Saturday. To make room for Fermin on the 26-man roster, veteran reliever Hector Neris was designated for assignment.