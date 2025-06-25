Jansen (pectoral) walked one in a scoreless and hitless inning in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

Jansen exited his appearance Monday due to a pectoral cramp, but he downplayed the severity of the injury after that game. That proved to be true, as he was able to return to the mound a day later, and while he needed 21 pitches (16 strikes) to complete his inning, he kept the game tied at 1-1 in the ninth. Jansen has allowed a modest three runs, including two homers, over 10.1 innings in June, adding four saves and a 9:3 K:BB in that span. He's at a 4.23 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB over 27.2 innings this season while converting all 15 of his save chances so far.