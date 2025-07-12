Jansen (3-2) picked up the win Friday, giving up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning as the Angels downed the Diamondbacks 6-5. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The veteran closer got the call in a tie game to handle the top of the ninth, and Jansen got through the top of Arizona's order on just 10 pitches (eight strikes) thanks to a Lourdes Gurriel double-play grounder. Jansen has two wins and a save in his last three appearances and he hasn't allowed an earned run since June 15, posting a 0.82 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB over his last 11 innings to go along with that pristine ERA. The Angels are still on the fringes of the AL wild-card race, but if they decide to be sellers at the trade deadline, Jansen could fetch a decent return even as a 37-year-old rental.