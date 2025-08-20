Jansen said after Tuesday's loss to the Reds that he's dealing with "something physical" but declined to disclose the nature of the issue, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

When asked if he would miss any time, Jansen said, "Just gonna take it day by day and see where we're at." Jansen took the loss against the Reds on Tuesday, allowing two earned runs on two hits and one walk, while striking out just one. Just 11 of his 22 pitches in the top of the ninth inning were thrown for strikes. Reid Detmers would be a candidate for saves should Jansen need to miss any action.