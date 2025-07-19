Jansen worked a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 17th save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Phillies.

The veteran closer didn't strike out a batter, instead relying on his defense to get the job done on just seven pitches (five strikes). Jansen picked up after the All-Star break right where he left off, as hasn't given up an earned run since June 15 and has a 0.75 ERA and 13:2 K:BB over 12 innings during that impressive stretch. With the Angels likely to be sellers once again at the trade deadline and Jansen a free agent after the season, the 37-year-old is a prime candidate to be shipped to a contender before the end of the month.