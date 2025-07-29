Jansen picked up the save Monday against the Rangers. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out one over 1.1 perfect innings.

Jansen earned a four-out save with little trouble Monday, retiring Josh Smith to end the eighth inning before setting down the side in order in the ninth inning to seal the victory. The veteran closer has been dominant in July, giving up just three hits and no earned runs while recording 12 strikeouts, two wins and four saves across 10 outings. The 37-year-old may be well past his prime with the Dodgers, but Jansen has been a steady presence in the back end of the Angels' bullpen in 2025.