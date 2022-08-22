Stassi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Stassi was behind the plate for the final two games of the Angels' weekend series in Detroit, but he was on the bench for consecutive games Wednesday and Friday while he works through a prolonged slump at the plate. He didn't take much of a meaningful step forward over the weekend by going 1-for-8, and he's now slashing .088/.139/.088 with a 27.8 percent strikeout rate over his last nine games. Kurt Suzuki will step in at catcher Tuesday and could work his way into a timeshare arrangement with Stassi if the latter's bat fails to heat up anytime soon.