Moniak is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Reds.

With Mike Trout being activated and set to make his return, Moniak may see less playing time. The outfielder has made the majority of his starts in center field this season, but with Trout's return, Moniak will see more time in left or right. In theory, a Moniak and Randal Grichuk platoon in left field would make sense, but it's notable that Grichuk is in the lineup Tuesday against a same-handed pitcher (Graham Ashcraft).