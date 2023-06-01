site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Mickey Moniak: On bench Thursday
Moniak is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Astros.
He's been out of the lineup for two of the last three contests as Taylor Ward heats up. Of Moniak's last four starts, two have come in left field and two have come in right.
