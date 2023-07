Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday in a loss to the Astros.

Moustakas put the Angels on the board and tied the game in the second inning with a 415-foot blast to center field. It was the veteran slugger's second homer in as many days and his fourth in 14 games since joining the Halos on June 24. Moustakas is hitting just .240 with his new team, though, and has struck out at a troublesome 33.3 percent rate.