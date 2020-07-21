Trout seems to be ready to play on Opening Day, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It had been public for a few months that Trout would be away from the team at some point this season, as his wife is due to give birth to the couple's first child in early August. When he arrived at camp, however, he expressed doubts about playing in any capacity this year, given that a poorly-timed positive COVID-19 test would render him unable to be present for his child's birth. While Trout is still expected to miss a few days on either side of that event, both for paternity leave and then to clear league protocols for returning to the team, he's been a full participant in workouts and intrasquad games, and talk of him opting out of the season entirely seems to have died down.