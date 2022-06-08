Trout was removed from Tuesday's game versus the Red Sox with left groin tightness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout appeared to be a bit hobbled while running to second base on a double during the third inning, and he was replaced by a pinch runner. The 31-year-old entered the contest 1-for-28 over his past eight games but clubbed a two-run homer in the first frame before doubling in the third, and he's now dealing with an injury. The severity of the issue remains to be seen, leaving Trout's availability up in the air.