Trout went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

Trout tied the game at 4-4 -- ultimately forcing extras -- with his solo shot, which was his first homer since Aug. 6 versus the Rays. He's shown life at the plate lately with a six-game hitting streak, going 8-for-23 (.348) in that span. The 34-year-old hit just .207 with a .659 OPS from Aug. 3 to Sept. 5. He's up to 21 homers, 58 RBI, 66 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .235/.368/.426 slash line over 116 games this season.