Trout is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout is sitting in a pre-planned off day, after he had started in center field or at designated hitter each of the past six days following his return from the 10-day injured list last Friday. The 10-time All-Star has essentially picked up right where he left off prior to going on the shelf with the rib injury, as he's gone 7-for-23 with a pair of home runs since being activated. Magneuris Sierra will spell Trout in center field in the series finale.