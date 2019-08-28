Angels' Mike Trout: Goes yard in win
Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over Texas on Tuesday.
Trout struck out in two of his first three plate appearances before crushing a 442-foot homer to left field in the eighth inning. The perennial MVP candidate has smashed 15 long balls since the All-Star break to take over the MLB lead with 43. He has scored 104 runs, driven in 100 and slashed .293/.436/.651 in 567 plate appearances.
