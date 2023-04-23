Trout went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's loss to the Royals.

Trout plated the Angels' first run with a third-inning single and later gave the team a short-lived lead with a two-run blast to center field in the fifth. The superstar outfielder finished with his third multi-hit game over his past four contests, a span in which he's gone 7-for-18 (.389) overall. To nobody's surprise, Trout is putting up solid numbers on the campaign, slashing .306/.425/.556 with four homers, 12 RBI and 14 runs over 87 plate appearances.