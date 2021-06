Manager Joe Maddon said Saturday that Trout (calf) is likely to remain out until after the All-Star break, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Trout has been on the injured list since suffering a calf strain May 17. Based on Maddon's update, a mid-to-late-July return to the Angels' lineup appears to be the most likely scenario at this point, though that could certainly change depending on how Trout progresses in upcoming weeks.