Trout (illness) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

The Angels will get two key players back in the lineup for the series finale, as Trout returns from a two-game absence due to an illness, while Christian Moore (thumb) will start at second base in his return from the 10-day injured list. Though Trout has served exclusively as a DH since rejoining the Angels in late May following a month-long stay on the IL due to a bone bruise in his left knee, he's still hopeful to resume playing right field before the end of the season. Since experiencing some renewed soreness in his knee shortly after the All-Star break, Trout hasn't resumed taking part in defensive drills, so it's unclear how realistic a return to the outfield might be with just two months left in the campaign.