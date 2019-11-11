Angels' Mike Trout: Rehab goes smoothly
Trout's rehab from foot surgery went smoothly, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Trout's season ended in early September due to a foot issue, and he underwent a procedure to remove a neuroma late in the month. After a setback-free rehab, it doesn't appear as though he'll be affected by the time spring training begins.
More News
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Feels good following surgery•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Surgery scheduled for Friday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Needs surgery, out for season•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Needs surgery, likely done for season•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Still sidelined Sunday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Hopes to return Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...