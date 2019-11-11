Play

Angels' Mike Trout: Rehab goes smoothly

Trout's rehab from foot surgery went smoothly, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Trout's season ended in early September due to a foot issue, and he underwent a procedure to remove a neuroma late in the month. After a setback-free rehab, it doesn't appear as though he'll be affected by the time spring training begins.

