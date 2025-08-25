Trout is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After missing a pair of games to begin August while he recovered from an illness, Trout started in each of the Angels' ensuing 19 contests and slashed .231/.383/.323 with one home run, five RBI and 12 runs. He looks to be receiving a pre-planned rest day Monday, after a rough weekend series against the Cubs in which he went 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts. Logan O'Hoppe will replace Trout in the lineup as the Angels' designated hitter.