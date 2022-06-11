Trout (groin) will bat second and play center field Saturday against the Mets, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Trout missed the last three games with tightness in his left groin, but he's ready to go without requiring a trip to the injured list. He's yet to attempt a steal this season and seems unlikely to run immediately after returning from a groin injury, but his overall .284/.388/.601 slash line is as excellent as we've all come to expect from the 30-year-old outfielder.