Trout is not in the Angels' starting lineup against the White Sox on Friday due to an illness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout has started in all 13 games since the All-Star break, going 11-for-49 (.224) with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI with a 41.7 percent strikeout rate over that span. However, an illness will send him to the bench for the start of Friday's series opener while Travis d'Arnaud serves as the designated hitter and bats eighth.