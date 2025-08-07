Trout went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

Trout tied the game in the third inning with a 433-foot blast off Shane Baz, his 20th of the year -- it's the 10th time in Trout's 15-year career that he's reached the 20-homer mark. The 34-year-old veteran also extended his hit streak to six games. Overall, Trout is slashing .240/.364/.471 with 50 RBI and 48 runs scored through 376 plate appearances this season.