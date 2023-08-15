Trout still has some pain in his left wrist and remains without a timetable for a return, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout has made progress in his recovery from a hamate bone fracture over the first half of August, moving from dry swings to hitting soft toss before advancing to taking contact swings against a pitching machine. However, he indicated Monday that he's not yet hitting full-velocity pitches and that he's still experiencing some pain, though he added that he's experiencing daily improvement. The Angels currently sit seven games out of a wild-card spot in the American League and could certainly use Trout's bat in the lineup, but they are unlikely to rush him back into action. Jalyn Smoot of MLB.com reports that the superstar outfielder's return will depend on pain tolerance and that Trout feels that he's getting closer to getting back on the field. "I'm feeling better every day," Trout said. "I'm getting more confident with my swing. Once it gets to a point where the pain is bearable, I'll be out there."