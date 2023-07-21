Trout (hand/wrist) had the stitches removed Wednesday from his surgically repaired left hand, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Trout hasn't been cleared yet for any baseball activity, but he's on the mend following July 5 surgery to remove the fractured hamate bone from his left hand. The Angels should have a better idea on a timetable for his return once he starts swinging a bat. The initial expectation was that he would be sidelined for 4-8 weeks, and he seems to be trending toward the earlier part of that range.