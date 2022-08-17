Trout (ribs) said he's hopeful to return from the 10-day injured list to join the Angels lineup Friday against the Tigers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Trout has been sidelined with his rib injury for a month, an issue that is related to a rare back condition called costovertebral dysfunction. However, the 31-year-old resumed baseball activities in early August and has been taking batting practice over the last few days. He said Wednesday that he's no longer experiencing pain and expects to be back in action for Friday's series opener against the Tigers as long as he doesn't encounter any issues before then.