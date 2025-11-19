Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Wednesday that Trout "is working his tail off to play the outfield again," Taylor Blake Ward of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Trout began the past season as the Angels' starting right fielder, but he was a full-time designated hitter after returning from a knee injury in late May. The 34-year-old is aiming to return to outfield duty in 2026, though he will likely still spend plenty of time in the DH slot, as well. Trout slashed .232/.359/.439 with 26 home runs in 2025 but saw his strikeout rate balloon to 32 percent.