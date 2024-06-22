Sandoval left Friday's start against the Dodgers with an apparent injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Sandoval walked Shohei Ohtani in the third inning and motioned to the dugout immediately after the at-bat. He exited the game with trainers, though the exact nature of the issue remains unclear.
