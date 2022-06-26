Sandoval allowed a run on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts in five innings, taking a no-decision versus the Mariners on Saturday.

Sandoval let the second batter of the game, Julio Rodriguez, hit a solo home run, and that accounted for all of the damage on the southpaw's line. The 25-year-old was able to pitch around the other nine baserunners, throwing 62 of 95 pitches for strikes in a solid outing. Sandoval's submitted four straight starts where he's allowed two or fewer runs, lowering his season ERA to 2.63. He's added a 1.37 WHIP and 65:30 K:BB across 65 innings in 12 starts. He's projected for a tougher road start versus the Astros next weekend.