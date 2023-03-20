Sandoval will start for Mexico in Monday's WBC semifinal game against Japan, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Sandoval will get a big spring test against a loaded Japanese lineup that will include Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani. This will be Sandoval's second start in the WBC -- in his first outing, he allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters in three innings against Team USA, who Mexico will face in the final if able to advance. The southpaw also got into two Cactus League games with the Angels prior to the WBC, allowing one run on three hits and posting a 6:0 K:BB over five frames.

