Sandoval (4-9) allowed five runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rays.

Sandoval allowed all five runs in the third inning. Only one run was earned, but Sandoval allowed a triple and a home run in the frame so he was still hit hard. Though it comes with the caveat of Thursday's performance, Sandoval has been charged with two or fewer earned runs in five consecutive starts. That has helped him bring his ERA down to 3.05 on the season while also posting a 120:50 K:BB across 115 frames.