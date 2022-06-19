Sandoval allowed a run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings, taking a no-decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Mariners.

Sandoval limited the damage to a Dylan Moore solo home run in the third inning, but Archie Bradley couldn't maintain the lead in the seventh. While Sandoval was denied the win for a fourth straight start, he's shown consistent improvement since a dud May 29 versus the Blue Jays. He's allowed five runs and 16 hits in 16.2 innings across his last three starts. The southpaw has a 2.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 59:28 K:BB in 60 innings across 11 outings, and he's projected to make his next start in a home rematch with the Mariners next weekend.