Sandoval allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out eight over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Monday.

Sandoval earned a quality start, but he lost his chance at the win when he allowed a game-tying home run to J.D. Davis in the seventh inning. Over his last five outings, Sandoval has given up just nine runs (six earned) across 29 innings. He's now at a 4.02 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 92:46 K:BB through 109.2 innings through 20 starts this season. The southpaw is lined up for a tough road start in Texas next week.